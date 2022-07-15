OBITUARY: Robert Lee Axelong

Robert Lee Axelong, 75, of Cherokee, passed away Thursday morning July 14, 2022.

A native and a lifelong resident of Cherokee, he was born Aug. 14, 1946 to the the late Richard and Dora Axelong Bigmeat.

Robert worked for several years as a waiter and host at the Boundary Tree in Cherokee and then got into logging for a while. He also enjoyed landscaping and welding. He eventually retired from EBCI Tribal Sanitation. One of Robert’s part time passions was volunteering as a firefighter. He was a Member of Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was loved by all that got to know him.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Josiah Teesateskie, Mabel Teesateskie Walkingstick, Nancy Jane T. Brown, Russell Bigmeat, Winnie Lou Bigmeat, Carolyn Bigmeat, and Sarah Bigmeat.

He is survived by his son, Shane Axelong; brother, Edwin “Tony’ Bird; sister, Roseanne Bigmeat Ziska (Don); several nieces and nephews as well as his extended family of staff and residents at Tsali Care Center.

. A graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at Washington Cemetery on Jenkins Creek Rd.

An online registry is available at www.appalchainfuneralservices.com