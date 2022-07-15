OBITUARY: Richard Thomas McCoy (Rick)

Richard Thomas McCoy (Rick), age 54, born April 11, 1968, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman who loved being in the woods hunting. He also enjoyed picking wild greens, mushroom s, ramps, and ginseng. He also carried on the Cherokee tradition of bead work and carving. When he was younger, he played football and wrestled for the Cherokee High School. He also sang with his mother and sisters at Big Cove Baptist Church. Rick was a carpenter by trade and worked several years as a wildland firefighter. Most importantly he was a loving father to his son Eli.

Rick is survived by his only son, Eli Timothy McCoy; his father, Richard James McCoy; his brother, Richard James McCoy II “Little Richard”; his sisters, Lizzie McCoy-Bernal (German), Deidra Fowler, Lisa Penick (Charles); aunts, Katherine Smith, Faye McCoy, Mary Ella McCoy, Mildred Ann McCoy, Agnes Bradley, Peggy Oocumma, Frances McCoy, Maxine Burgess, and Bertha Braddock; and uncles, Kenny “Feet” Smith, Albert Lee McCoy, and Larry Paul McCoy. He is also survived by three nieces, six nephews, 10 great-nieces, six great-nephews, cousins, and many friends that he considered as family.

Rick is preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary Smith McCoy; his grandparents, Russell and Elizabeth Smith, Tom and Emily McCoy; and several aunts and uncles.

He will be laid to rest alongside his loving mother. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Lizzie Smith Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger McCoy, Mike Oocumma, Roy Bradley, Will McCoy, Omar Yañez, John Cameron George, Dezmond Shelton, Alvin (Bodie) Tolley, and Jarrett Wilnoty.

Long Funeral Home is assisting the family in the final arrangements.