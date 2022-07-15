OBITUARY: Jimmy (Bo) Craig

Jimmy (Bo) Craig, 64, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 14, 2022. A native of Buncombe County and longtime resident of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Garland and Lucille Craig. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ray Loftin.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norma West Craig; three children, Shauna Oocumma and husband Clint of Cherokee, Deb Perry of Cherokee, and Jaikab Craig and wife Sheena of Bryson City; grandchildren, Izzy Maney (Frankie), Carys Craves; great grandchildren, Lyric Ludwig, Huxley Ludwig, Kylo Bark, and Aliyah Simmons; sisters, Evon Owensby, Jeanette Wright (David), Holly McMahan (James), and Sandra Buckner; brother, Tim Craig; special nieces and nephew, Pippa, Harper, and Spencer Welch, and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 18 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Revs. Dan Conseen and Merritt Youngdeer will officiate with burial at Armachain Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at Macedonia Baptist Church.