OBITUARY: Ben Allen “Ben-Wa” Swayney

Ben Allen “Ben-Wa” Swayney, age 60, passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after an extended illness.

Ben is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Elizabeth (Sequoyah) Swayney; daughters, Mary Ann “Bugg” Swayney, Charlene Swayney-Rich (Mike), and Tonya “Tom-John” Carroll-Maney (Dave); grandsons, Benji Swayney (Pooh), Damion Clark, Dakota S wayney; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Hoss Jumper, Robert Swayney (Kay); sister, Mary “Poppins” Evans; aunt, Gwen Wildcatt; and several nieces and nephews. Family members and friends that also survive, special grandchildren, Sarah “Sarah Bell” Beck and family, Kelcie Taylor (Mel) and family, Richard Maney and family, Riana Rich and family, Shannon Rich and family, Hailie Tadlock, and Brian Wellmon and family.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Swayney (Flora); mother, Lily Ann Wolf (Van); baby daughter, Samantha Almetta Swayney; sisters, Laura Lee Jumper and Nancy Edwina Jumper; nieces, Jackie Jumper-Porter, Melissa Jumper; nephew, Michael Jumper; Leauna “Aunt Tootsie” Gloyne; and ong-time friend, John Norman “Troll” Driver.

Ben worked at Jackson Paper from 1983 until 1997. He then worked at Harris Regional Hospital as a maintenance man and phone technician. He also spent some time traveling to Kansas doing construction. Ben worked as a maintenance technician at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino for 15 years until he was unable to work any longer. Ben always cheered for the Cherokee Braves in any sport, and he loved his Los Angeles Rams! But, most of all he loved his family. He loved his grandsons more than anything in the world (he would always say).

Per Bens’ wishes, he wanted to be buried as soon as possible or within 24 hours of his passing. The family honored his final wishes and had a direct burial on Thursday, July 14. Ben was buried in the Hill Family Cemetery on Soggy Hill Road. Pallbearers were Sam “Lil Allen” Maney, Jon Mark Maney, Jerry “Deano” Sampson, Dave “Pinhead” Kalonaheskie, and JT Wildcat. Honorary Pallbearers were Lamar “Sty” Wildcat, Justin Wildcat, Anthony Sequoyah, and Shannon “Plop”.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.