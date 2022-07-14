Tim Hill Memorial Fish Tournament results

The 2022 Tim Hill Memorial Fish Tournament was held in Cherokee on July 8-9. A total of 232 anglers registered for the event with 55 tags being turned in out of the 237 tagged fish.

Officials from the EBCI Agriculture and Natural Resources Division stated, “A slow, stormy weekend with brief periods of heavy rain resulted in low tag turn-ins for this tournament. Thanks to all our anglers who braved the brief stormy weather over the weekend and still brought in winning tags during this year’s Tim Hill Memorial Fish Tournament. A huge thank you goes out to our local vendors who diligently go out of their way every day to provide an extraordinary service to visitors wishing to fish our mountain rivers and streams. You are deeply appreciated.”

Dwayne Lossiah, of Cherokee, was the big winner for the tournament catching a $500 fish as well as a $100 fish. Other winners include: $100 – Charles Arch, Cherokee; James Miller, Bowersville, Ga.; Lossiah. $50 – Gregory Smith, Clermont, Ga.; William Patrick, Vancent, Va.; Sonay Dalton, Tellico Plains, Tenn.; Franklin LeBaron, Dawsonville, Ga.; Lawrence Queen, Cherokee; Ronald Walker Sr., Cherokee; and John Teesateskie, Cherokee. A total of 43 anglers won a $25 prize.

Officials noted, “Join us for our final tournament of the 2022 season and try your hand at bringing in the big $5,000 tag. The Qualla Country Fish Tournament happens Aug. 27-28, 2022, with a total of up to $20,000 cash prizes available. Different colored tags range from $25 up to $5,000 for this event and tag turn in times are from 2pm-4pm both tournament days.”

For more information, visit https://fishcherokee.com