OBITUARY: Eugene (Stiggy) Stigman

Eugene (Stiggy) Stigman, 73, of the Birdtown Community, went peacefully to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A native of Minnesota and longtime resident of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen Stigman.

He is survived by his wife of 30+ years, Maxine Hill Stigman; three sons, Eugene Hill and wife DeAnne of Cherokee, Brandon Ward of Cherokee, and Lloyd (CB) Stigman and wife Brandi of Boston; two daughters, Valeria Stigman, and Sherry Stigman both of Boston; grandchildren, Jacob, Danica, Jada, Dakota, Dennis, and AJ; one brother, Jerry Stigman of Pelican Lake MN; one sister, Lynette Jacobson of Racine, Wisc.; one aunt, Marge in California; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

