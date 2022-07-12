Park invites public to review Balsam Mountain Water and Wastewater Environmental Assessment 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks public review of the Balsam Mountain Campground and Heintooga Picnic Area Water and Wastewater Environmental Assessment (EA) through Tuesday, July 26. The park is proposing to rehabilitate the water and wastewater systems, which were originally built in 1953-55.

Located on the North Carolina side of the park at about 5,300 feet in elevation, the campground and picnic area are open seasonally, typically mid-May through mid-October. The proposed improvements would support visitor services in this remote location by continuing to provide safe drinking water and proper wastewater treatment and disposal, while reducing system maintenance requirements.

To minimize inconvenience to visitors and campers, most construction would be scheduled while the campground and picnic area are seasonally closed. The new systems would require construction of a short maintenance road in the developed area.

The EA is available online for public review at the link provided below. The public is invited to review the EA and provide comments through the following portals:

On the web (preferred method) at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BalsamHeintooga2022EA

By mail:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ATTN: Balsam Mountain and Heintooga EA

107 Park Headquarters Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738