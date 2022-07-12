Atlanta Braves announce additional stops on Trophy Tour

The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations. Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

Confirmed tour stops include:

Date Location Start Time July 15 Truist Branch – Waycross, Ga. Noon July 20 T-Mobile – Stockbridge, Ga. 3 p.m. July 21 July 22 Truist Branch – Tifton, Ga. The Home Depot – Albany, Ga. Noon 4 p.m. July 26* Choccolocco Park – Oxford, Ala. 5 p.m. July 29 Aug. 3 The Home Depot – Myrtle Beach, S.C. Tennessee Williams Home and Welcome Center – Columbus, Miss. 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Aug. 4 Aug. 5 Aug. 20 The Home Depot – Montgomery, Ala. The Home Depot – Columbus, Ga. Wire Park – Watkinsville, Ga. 4 p.m. 4 p.m. 10 a.m. Aug. 27 Aug. 31 Sept. 1 Academy Sports + Outdoors – Dunwoody, Ga. Darlington Raceway – Darlington, S.C. The Home Depot – Greenville, S.C. Noon 4 p.m. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville 5 p.m.

* Venue ticket required for entry

Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.