OBITUARY: Moses Lossiah

Moses Lossiah, 73, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 8, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late David and Lydia WIlnoty Lossiah.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, John Moses Harlan; brothers, Sambo, Bill Candy, Johnny, and Dickie Lossiah; and two sisters, Luzene, and Suzane Lossiah.

Moses was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Lossiah of Bryson City; one brother, Paul Lossiah and wife Ruby of Cherokee; one sister, Linda Swimmer and husband Dwight of Cherokee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Big Witch Baptist Church. Rev. Noah Crowe will officiate with burial at Lossiah Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday at Big Witch Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.