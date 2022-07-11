OBITUARY: John Norman Driver

John Norman Driver, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Mission Hospital following an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Driver; children, Charaya “Shay”, Josh, and Silas; sisters, Alice Driver of Marshall, Lucille Blackfox and Carolyn Tooni (Larch), both of Cherokee; special aunt, Elnora Thompson; special brother, Sam Thompson; 10 nephews; seven nieces; several great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dudley Lequire; sisters-in-law, Angie Brady and Andrea Lequire; special sons, Chayton Hernandez and Damian Blanton; aunt, Nan Brown of Robbinsville; mother-in-law, Susie Lequire of Cherokee; special daughter, Anna Mintz; and special friends, Ben Swayney, Faye Catolster, and Edna Bradley.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John G. Driver and Nellie Ann Thompson-Driver; infant daughter, Angel; brothers, Roy Driver Sr. and Joe Driver; sister, Jeanette Driver-Jumper; one brother-in-law; two nieces and two nephews.

John loved serving the Lord, being outdoors, and he loved watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. John also liked to ride around and look at the wildlife. But, most of all, he loved his family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 11 at Yellowhill Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. John will remain at the church until the hour of service on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 2 p.m., with Forman Bradley and Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Driver Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.