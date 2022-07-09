OBITUARY: Marcell “Esi” Franklin Cline

Marcell “Esi” Franklin Cline, age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Vero Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Griffin Cline; children, Sonya Cline-McCoy, Dennis Lambert (Rachel), Dondie Cline, Mitzi Cline, and Rod Cline; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Melba Haigler (Larry).

Marcell is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Cline and Luzene Lambert; son, Boyd Ray Lambert; brother, Gilbert Cline; and sister, Gwen Ayers.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 11 at Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Brother Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dalton Cline, Lena Cline, William McCoy, Landon Powell, Dondie Cline, and Rod Cline.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements