Keara Isobella Malate, age 23, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

She is survived by her mother, Ruthlee Malate; fiancé, Jorge Colon; stepfather, Tim Tankersley; uncle, Robert Ram Malate; and cousins, Roald Malate and Nikita Malate.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 8 in the chapel of Long Hose Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.