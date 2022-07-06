OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Koza

Deborah Ann Koza passed away on Sunday, July 3 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Alma, Ga.

Deborah was the daughter of the late Alexander Koza and Peral Crosby Koza. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Stephens. She is survived by her sister, Cathy Rose (Ray) of Cherokee, North Carolina; nieces, Melissa Googe and Amber Arnett of Brunswick, Ga., Jennifer Rose of Cherokee, North Carolina; a great nephew; several great nieces and cousins in Brunswick and Alma, Ga.

Deborah recently moved to Cherokee, North Carolina to be near her sister. Deborah worked as a nurse for 40 years. She was compassionate and professional in caring for her many patients. She worked for several years as a travelling nurse before settling in California where she resided for the past 30 years. She enjoyed her work and made many friends across the country.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Glyndale Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga.