Haywood residents sentenced for trafficking illegal drugs

State assistant district attorneys in Haywood County Superior Court last week successfully prosecuted five residents for trafficking illegal drugs.

Collectively, the defendants will spend a total minimum of 350 months in prison.

“I believe putting these five drug dealers behind bars serves as a make-no-mistake-about-it warning to traffickers that we are committed to ensuring the safety of our communities,” District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said.

“In addition to rooting out drug traffickers, we also know there is an equally pressing need for resources and support for those battling substance-abuse issues.”

The five defendants prosecuted last week were:

Jason Keith Ashe, 34, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine. He received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months up to a maximum sentence of 93 months.

Crystalyn Newberry Jackson, 43, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to trafficking in opiates/heroin. She received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months up to a maximum sentence of 93 months.

Julie Ledford, 40, of Canton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine. She received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months up to a maximum sentence of 93 months.

Brian Keith Leming, 39, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine. He received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months up to a maximum sentence of 93 months.

Timothy Alfred Sweat, 34, of Canton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in opiates. He received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months up to a maximum sentence of 93 months.

Assistant district attorneys Jeff Jones and Kate Robinette prosecuted the cases. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bradley B. Letts presided in court. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests and handled the investigations.