OBITUARY: Allen Edwin McCoy

Allen Edwin McCoy, 69, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at home with his family after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on July 19, 1952 in Cherokee.

Allen is preceded in death by his mother, Bethna McCoy; his granddaughter, Beverly Walker; and his stepfather-in-law, John Ryan.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle “Becky” Saunooke-McCoy; his children, Charlene McCoy (Goose), Kevin McCoy (Undine), Joe McCoy (Nikki), Crystal Jenkins (Greg), and Rose Campbell (James); step-children, Tonya Maney, Dalton Maney (Raymonda), and Jessica Maney; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Also, surviving is his father, Charles McCoy; brothers, Jeff (Chrissy) and Norman McCoy; step-sisters, Cheryl Shell (Rick) and Rose Maney; mother-in-law, Barbara Saunooke; sister-in-law, Kim Saunooke (Mike); brother-in-law, Shawn Saunooke; special daughter, Jordan Maples (AJ); special friend and hiking partner, Barbara McCoy; special friend, Barb Waldroup; and special ankle-biter, Jazzy.

He was “Pepaw” to most and AE to others. His early careers included mining and tunneling which lead him traveling across the country. However, his heart always led him back home to Cherokee where he spent the rest of his years. Most weekends you would find him hiking or enjoying family and friends in the comfort of his home. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, exaggerated stories, and dance moves. The love he had for his family was immeasurable and he will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 8 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Ben Reed will officiate with burial to follow at Birdtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Crisp Funeral Home. Pall bearers will be Greg Jenkins, Dalton Maney, Joseph McCoy, Tyler McCoy, Logan Arch, Charlie Bird, and Darrell Platt.