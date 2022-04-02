Winners announced at annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale, Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma announced its top honors during a virtual reception on April 1, alongside winning work from the Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition.

The 51st annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale runs April 2-30 and features a variety of authentic Native art, including 163 items from 97 artists representing 12 tribal nations. Cherokee National Treasure Tonia Hogner-Weavel earned this year’s top recognition for her cotton floral tear dress with gold-beaded paisley embellishments and a small coordinating Cherokee-styled purse.

“Each and every year, this show is a celebration of Native culture, history and art,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It also represents an opportunity to introduce young Native talent to the larger art world. Cherokee Nation has a deep appreciation for the role artists play as storytellers and culture keepers, and we look forward to seeing our story continue to be shared in creative and authentic ways.”

Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $16,000 in various categories. The following summary highlights the grand prize, first-place and special award winners:

Trail of Tears Art Show Category / Place Artist Name / Affiliation / Art Piece GRAND PRIZE Tonia Hogner-Weavel, Cherokee National Treasure, “Flower Dress and Purse” Painting, First Place James Smith, Cherokee Nation, “Forgotten Beauty” Sculpture, First Place Tama Roberts, Cherokee Nation, “Lost in Translation” Basketry, First Place Lisa Forrest, Cherokee Nation, “In Memory of Agitsi (Mother)” Pottery, First Place Crystal Hanna, Cherokee Nation, “Frog That Ate the Sun” Jewelry, First Place ᎡᎵᏔᎻ (Don) Dugger, Cherokee Nation, “ᎧᏅᏏᏔ ᎠᏯᏢᏗ” Graphics, First Place Robin Stockton, Cherokee Nation, “Driven Like Buffalo” Miniature, First Place Ramona Lossie, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, “Peace Pipes” Diverse Art Forms, First Place Deana Ward, Choctaw Nation, “Intikba (Heritage)” Photography/Digital Art, First Place Brenda Bradford, Muscogee Creek Nation, “69” Trail of Tears Award Jeff Edwards, Cherokee Nation, “Relocate and/or Die” Emerging Artists, First Place Hattie Lee, Cherokee Nation, “Winter Has Passed” Jennie Ross Cobb Photography Award J. Ross Davis, Cherokee Nation, “Yonder Moon” Betty Scraper Garner Elder Award Jack Test, Cherokee Nation, “War Pony” Bill Rabbit Legacy Award Tama Roberts, Cherokee Nation, “Eminent”

Awards were also announced for the Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition. The youth competition features art by Native youth in grades 6-12 and precedes the annual Cherokee Art Market in the fall. In addition to monetary awards, the best of show winner will also receive a free booth at the upcoming Cherokee Art Market.

The following summary highlights the 2022 Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition first-place winners and judge’s choice:

Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition Show / Category / Place Artist Name / Affiliation / Art Piece BEST OF SHOW Dylon Nottingham, Cherokee Nation, “Stalking Wendigo” Two Dimensional, First Place, Grades 6-8 Norah O’Field, Cherokee Nation, “Fancy Shawl” Two Dimensional, First Place, Grades 9-10 Abria Carroll, Cherokee Nation, “The Colors of Fire” Two Dimensional, First Place, Grades 11-12 Elizabeth Orlovich, Cherokee Nation, “Morning Breath” Three Dimensional, First Place, Grades 6-8 Dayci Starr, Cherokee Nation, “ᎤᏬᏗᏯ” Three Dimensional, First Place, Grades 9-10 Dominique Bowlin, Cherokee Nation, “Reflections of Mountains” Three Dimensional, First Place, Grades 11-12 Dylon Nottingham, Cherokee Nation, “Stalking Wendigo” Judge’s Choice Addison Meeker, Cherokee Nation, “Goldfish Pond” Judge’s Choice Amerie Fitzpatrick, Crow Nation, “You Good Bro?” Judge’s Choice Harley Hays, Cherokee Nation, “Tribal Tree Drawing” Bill Rabbit Award Dylon Nottingham, Cherokee Nation, “Stalking Wendigo”

1st Annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale virtually, please visit visitcherokeenation.com/trail-of-tears-art-show. In-person, public viewing is offered Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the gallery adjacent to the Cherokee National Research Center in Cherokee Springs Plaza. Artwork featured in the show is available to purchase online and in person.