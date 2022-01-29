OBITUARY: Hazel Gunter Young

Hazel Gunter Young, 87, of Whittier, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Born Nov. 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Gunter and Florence Phillips.

Hazel was the former owner and operator of several gift shops in Cherokee. She enjoyed reading, collecting handmade silver jewelry, and loved her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Young, and her brother, Doyle Gunter.

She is survived by her son, Robin Young of Whittier; her daughter, Dawn Young of Cherokee; two grandchildren, Cy Young (Cindi), Tansi Young (Travis); five great grandchildren, Tricyus, Trennan and Tyson Calhoun, Liza and Trigger Young; and she is also survived by her faithful companion, Pip.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Hyatt Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the Service at the Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.