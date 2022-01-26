Budget Council Results – Jan. 11

Following are the official results, per the TOP Office, of the Budget Council session on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Res. No. 101: A resolution allowing Justin A. Beck, first generation heir, to transfer his interest in Birdtown Community Parcel No. 654, containing 0.266 acres, to Jason Eric Saunooke II – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 102: Recognition of heirs of Ned Davis Welch Jr. (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 103: Last Will and Testament of Clara Palmer Spivey (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 104: Recognition of heirs of Roberta Louise Murphy-Waldroup (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 105: Recognition of heir of Ronald Garfield Lambert (d) – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 106: Recognition of heirs of Douglas Gary Moore (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 107: Recognition of heir of Sydney Marie Jackson (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 108: Recognition of heir of Garfield Burnett Lambert (d) – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 109: Last Will and Testament of Linda Diane Armachain (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 110: Banishment of Tiffany Marie Ward – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 111: Banishment of Christopher Lee Johnson – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 112: Banishment of James Cassidy Smith – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 113: Banishment of Joshua Lawrence Bradley – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 114: Banishment of Brandon Lee Gibson – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 115: Banishment of Rachel Nichole Rogers (aka Rachel Fleming) – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)