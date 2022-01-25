SCC schedules two job fairs in February

SYLVA – This spring, Southwestern Community College’s Career Services will be holding a pair of Job Fairs featuring area employers for students and all area residents seeking employment in a wide variety of fields.

Both events will be held in the Burrell Building on SCC’s Jackson Campus in Sylva.

The first, a Healthcare Job & Career Fair, is set for 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 10. It’s an opportunity to meet with area healthcare providers about their job openings, and representatives from Southwestern’s Health Sciences division will be available to talk about all 16 career fields in which the college offers training.

Two weeks later, a general career fair featuring employers from all sectors will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 24. They’ll be looking to hire individuals to fill everything from professional full-time to part-time and seasonal positions as well as internships.

“In all my years of helping connect prospective employees with employment opportunites, there’s never been a better time to be job-hunting,” said Michael Despeaux, SCC’s Director of Career Services. “I’m thrilled with the quality and number of employers who’ve already registered to set up booths at both these job fairs, and I’m confident these will be very successful events.”

Both fairs are open to alumni and the public, including local high school students looking for part-time, seasonal or summer jobs.

Working with Despeaux to help area high school students attend the job fairs have been April McNiff and Jodie Waldroup, who are part of SCC’s high school partnership efforts.

“We’ve been working closely with our local high schools to make arrangements for their students to attend the general career fair (Feb. 24),” McNiff said. “We’re excited to help them explore and practice better employability skills.”

Hights and myFutureNC are other organizations that have been instrumental in promoting the events to new job seekers in public schools.

Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume.

The snow date for both events would be March 24 with Healthcare in the morning and the general fair in the afternoon.

For more information about these events and SCC’s Career Services, contact Despeaux at 828.339.4212 or m_despeaux@southwesterncc.edu.