WRESTLING: Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament results

Following are the full results, per trackwrestling.com, from the Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament held at Swain Co. High School on Saturday, Jan. 22:

Team Scores

1 – Robbinsville 252.5

2 – Swain Co. 185.5

3 – Cherokee 81

4 – Murphy 37

5 – Hayesville 30

106lb

1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Selu Swayney, Cherokee

113lb

1 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.

2 – Aynsley Fink, Robbinsville

3 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee

120lb

1 – John Parton, Swain Co.

2 – Ethan Webster, Robbinsville

126lb

1 – Logan Hyde, Robbinsville

2 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.

3 – Sam Kessler, Murphy

132lb

1 – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville

2 – Rocky Barker, Swain Co.

138lb

1 – Randall “Austin” Jenkins, Swain Co.

2 – Juan Rios, Robbinsville

3 – Gage Michael, Hayesville

4 – Brandon Thrasher, Murphy

145lb

1 – Zane Lucksavage, Robbinsville

2 – Israel Ferguson, Swain Co.

3 – Josh Phillips, Cherokee

4 – Zach Kessler, Murphy

152lb

1 – Jaret Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Clay Seagle, Swain Co.

3 – Aiden Smith, Murphy

160lb

1 – Jacob Hall, Robbinsville

2 – Daniel Austin, Hayesville

3 – Trevor Hill-Ledford, Cherokee

4 – Deron Roberts, Murphy

170lb

1 – Gabriel Lillard, Swain Co.

2 – Darius Saunooke, Cherokee

3 – Murphy Shanahan, Robbinsville

180lb

1 – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville

2 – Matthew Ferguson, Swain Co.

3 – J’ron Lineberry, Cherokee

4 – Nathan Shaw, Murphy

195lb

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Blake Sain, Swain Co.

3 – Vincent Owle, Cherokee

220lb

1 – Ben Wachacha, Robbinsville

2 – Carson Taylor, Swain Co.

285lb

1 – Carlos Wesley, Robbinsville

2 – Conner Driver, Swain Co.

3 – Chanttin Tramper, Cherokee