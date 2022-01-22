WRESTLING: Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament results

Following are the full results, per trackwrestling.com, from the Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament held at Swain Co. High School on Saturday, Jan. 22:
Team Scores
1 – Robbinsville 252.5
2 – Swain Co. 185.5
3 – Cherokee 81
4 – Murphy 37
5 – Hayesville 30
106lb
1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville
2 – Selu Swayney, Cherokee
113lb
1 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.
2 – Aynsley Fink, Robbinsville
3 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee
120lb
1 – John Parton, Swain Co.
2 – Ethan Webster, Robbinsville
126lb
1 – Logan Hyde, Robbinsville
2 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.
3 – Sam Kessler, Murphy
132lb
1 – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville
2 – Rocky Barker, Swain Co.
138lb
1 – Randall “Austin” Jenkins, Swain Co.
2 – Juan Rios, Robbinsville
3 – Gage Michael, Hayesville
4 – Brandon Thrasher, Murphy
145lb
1 – Zane Lucksavage, Robbinsville
2 – Israel Ferguson, Swain Co.
3 – Josh Phillips, Cherokee
4 – Zach Kessler, Murphy
152lb
1 – Jaret Panama, Robbinsville
2 – Clay Seagle, Swain Co.
3 – Aiden Smith, Murphy
160lb
1 – Jacob Hall, Robbinsville
2 – Daniel Austin, Hayesville
3 – Trevor Hill-Ledford, Cherokee
4 – Deron Roberts, Murphy
170lb
1 – Gabriel Lillard, Swain Co.
2 – Darius Saunooke, Cherokee
3 – Murphy Shanahan, Robbinsville
180lb
1 – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville
2 – Matthew Ferguson, Swain Co.
3 – J’ron Lineberry, Cherokee
4 – Nathan Shaw, Murphy
195lb
1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville
2 – Blake Sain, Swain Co.
3 – Vincent Owle, Cherokee
220lb
1 – Ben Wachacha, Robbinsville
2 – Carson Taylor, Swain Co.
285lb
1 – Carlos Wesley, Robbinsville
2 – Conner Driver, Swain Co.
3 – Chanttin Tramper, Cherokee