Sochan gathering permit applications

The sochan permit applications for gathering in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are due by Friday, Feb. 11. To apply online for a 2022 sochan gathering permit, visit: https://cherokeenaturalresources.com/sochan-gathering/

If you have difficulty using the online application form, or to apply for a permit in person, contact Desirae Kissell at desikiss@ebci-nsn.gov or 788-0219 for assistance.

A total of 36 permits are available to be issued. If more than 36 applications are received, those applications submitted first will receive priority.

In order to receive a permit, you must also complete an annual training on regulations and reporting requirements for the sochan gathering program. Annual training sessions will tentatively be held at the Cherokee Choices Classroom (in the Ginger Lynn Welch complex, next to the gym) in late February or early March.

Only members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible for permits. The gathering season will run three months, from March 1 to May 31, and each permittee is allowed to gather up to one bushel of sochan per week. A permittee may be accompanied by up to five guests.

NOTE: New for 2022 – In order to be eligible to receive a sochan gathering permit for the 2023 sochan harvest season, every 2022 permit holder must submit at least one harvest report.

Gathering permits are limited. If you are chosen to receive a permit in 2022 and do not pick it up by March 1 or do not attend the required training, your permit will be given to the next applicant on the waitlist. This may affect your ability to participate in the 2023 gathering season.