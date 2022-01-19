OBITUARIES: Nicholas Daniel Bird

Nicholas “Rupert” Daniel Bird, age 38, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 following a brief hospital stay at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville.

Rupert is the son of parents Richard Bird and Judy (Huskey) Bird and made his way through life by self-employment as an entertainer. Rupert leaves behind his children, David Maney, Jailyn Bird, Nicholas Bird Jr., Gracie Bird, Monique Bird, Brady Bird, Ahniah Bird Wildcatt, and Uwoduhi Bird; brothers, Toby Bird, Joey Bird, Josh Bird, and Joseph Huskey; sisters, Cherish Bird, Kathy Maney, Taylor Bird, Leslie Maney, and Gwyneth Bird Wildcatt; nieces, Ashlee Smith, Sierra Maney, Nakiyah Bird, and Kera Welch; nephews, Christian Alfaro, Carter Maney, Owen Bird, Eli Bird, Tacoma Bird, Darien Bird, and Isiah Bird.

Rupert was preceded in death by his brothers, Benjamin Bird, Anthony Bird, and Adam Brady.

Funeral services were held in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with Pastor Ben Reed officiating. An Immediate burial took place at the Birdtown Cemetery. Pall Bearers were Moe Davis, Josh Bird, Joey Bird, Joseph Huskey, Darien Huskey, and Christian Alfaro.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements