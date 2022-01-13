Upcoming single-lane closures on the Spur for tree removal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the Spur for tree removal beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.

Crews will begin operations on the southbound section and then progress to the northbound section. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Thursday each week and from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Fridays. No lane closures will occur on the weekends.