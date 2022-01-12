OBIT – Denise Arch McGinnis

Denise Arch McGinnis, 53, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 after a brief illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Denise was a 1987 graduate of Sullivan North High School where she was a member of the Golden Raider Marching Band. She was also a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Denise was proud of her Cherokee heritage and appeared with her father and sister at many area dances and festivals through the years. Denise was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Arch; grandmother, Estella Teesatuskie; grandfather, George Lawrence Shelton; uncles, George Remus Shelton, James Ronald Castle, Richard Teesatuskie, and Reuben Teesatuskie; and aunts, Polly Rozella Shelton and Rosalie Teesatuskie

She leaves behind her husband, Edward Falin; daughters, Dinah Beth (Jared) Hensley and Brittany Jo Garland; son, David Wayne McGinnis; grandchildren, Davina McGinnis, Leandra McGinnis, and Gadge Garland, all of Kingsport; mother, Doris Arch (Paul) Smith; grandmother, Edna Maxine Shelton, all of Big Stone Gap, Va.; sister, Dawnena Jean Arch of Church Hill, Tenn.; nephews, Dylan, Overbay and Nick Arch; great-nephew David Chase Culbertson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins

A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Denise at a later time by the family.

