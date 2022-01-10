OBITUARY: Rebecca Leah Reed

Rebecca Leah Reed, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Asheville.

She is survived by her children, Jasmine Arney, Jade Buckner, Jason Bates and Jaden Bates; brothers, Robert Reed, Robbin Reed, and Chris Buckner. Freddie Reed, Janice Reed, and David Buckner also survive.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Thomas Reed and Amelia Patricia Buckner; and daughter, Angela Bates.

Rebecca will be at the family home for visitation located at 647 Mink Branch Rd, on Tuesday, Jan. 11 until the hour of service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Reed Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among the Reed Family and Buckner Family.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.