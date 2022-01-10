OBITUARY: Arlene Frances Squirrel

Arlene Squirrel, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her residence in Big Cove.

She is survived by her children, Peaches Squirrell of Cherokee, Brooke Saunooke (Stan) and Jeremy Saunooke; grandchildren, Collin Ledford and Fluff; brothers, Herb Squirrel (Pam), Fred Squirrel, Bucky Squirrel (Glenda), Lamont Squirrel, and DeeDee Martin (Christy); sisters, Angel Squirrel and Dawn Jumper. John Adam Squirrel, George Squirrel, Robert (G-Pa) Squirrel; special friends, Rose Long, Lynn Taylor, Una Lee Sampson, Jeannie Crowe, Yvonne Bushyhead; mother-in-law, Merina Swimmer; and her beloved pets, Boo Boo and Chewy.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Sneed and Irene Martin; aunt, Mary Squirrell; uncle, Josh Squirell; nephew, Brock Squirrell; grandma, Mianna; and grandpa, Shepard Squirrel.

Arlene was a member of Yellowhill Baptist Church. She was an expert thrifter and loved to go to yard sales. She loved her flowers. She enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews play sports. And, she loved watching Peach coach.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Yellowhill Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. With a formal funeral service following at 1 p.m., Scott Chekelelee will be officiating. Burial will be in the Yellowhill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lamont, DeeDee, Bucky, Herb, Fred, Shepherd, Jerry, Jody, Nick, Poat, and Fluff. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.