OBITUARY: William Richard Welch

William Richard Welch went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2022 with family by his side.

William is survived by siblings, Frank Cucumber (wife Judy), Wanda Welch McLendon (husband John), Mary Welch Powell (husband Jack); nephew, James Powell; nieces, Jacqueline Powell, Ashley McLendon-Hyatt (husband Colby), Sammy Powell, Darian Powell, Haleigh Powell, Damien Powell; and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Adam Welch and Nellie Cucumber Welch; paternal grandmother, Agnes Welch; and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Cucumber.

The CHS Braves athletes have lost a huge fan. He often traveled to watch the Braves athletes who went on to play college ball. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved riding his motorcycle and being outdoors. William was employed by the Cherokee Boys Club-High school and was described as having a great work ethic. He served our country proudly in the US Army, serving two tours.

A military graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 7. Pallbearers were James Powell, David ‘Skooter’ McCoy, Norman Tooni, Russell Tooni, Hoss Jumper, and Jerry Sampson; honorary pallbearer was Tony Wolfe. Long House Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangement. His body was placed at Waterfalls Church where he was a member.