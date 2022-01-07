OBITUARY: Rachel Smoker

Rachel Smoker, 72, of Little Snowbird in Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Rachel was a fluent Cherokee speaker who was preceded in death by her daughters, Sally Anderson, and Angela Teesateskie, and granddaughter, Tosha McCarter.

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Amy Smoker. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Ellamae Teesateskie; grandchildren, Shantel Teesateskie, Lyle Jumper, Storm Teesateskie, and Summer (Christopher) Tompkins; great grandchildren, Kaniya, and Kycik Teesateskie, Cassidy Suddereth, Wesley Quinn Jumper, Kenzy, Taizley, and Brooklyn McCarter; brothers and sisters, Richard Smoker of Cherokee, Lane (Bessie) Smoker of Cherokee, Maybelle (Alfred) Welch of Robbinsville, Irene (Howard) Jackson of Robbinsville, Roger (Dawn) Smoker of Robbinsville, Myrtle Smoker and Tony Smoker of Robbinsville.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Four Season Hospice Team especially Rhonda Oaks; Tsali Care Center nurses and team; her cousin Kina Bradley, and a thanks for all of the prayers.

My Rose I have a pink rose growing in my garden. It withers in the winter time but always comes back in the spring. It comes back in full bloom with pink petals all around it. It waves in the gentle breeze, saying “I’m back.” This rose reminds me of my sister. She is a strong person, been through a lot of rains and storms in her life but always comes back with her special smile. She is a special rose in my garden. I know when she leaves her earthly home to go to her heavenly home, she will be waving in the distance saying I’ll be back. We will miss our rose but we will see her again in God’s Garden. Thank you, Lord, for the rose you placed in our lives. We love you special Rose. Love your Family.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Revs. Ernie Stiles, Forman Bradley, and Scott Chekelelee officiated with burial in the Smoker Cemetery. Pallbearers were all of the nephews.