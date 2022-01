Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Sergeant John Phillip Taylor Jr. was arrested on Friday, Jan. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m. and charged with the following:

Domestic Violence

Cyberstalking (DV)

Telephone harassment (DV)

Taylor is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

At this time, Taylor has only been charged with the crimes referenced above and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.