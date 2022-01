2022 EBCI Fish Tournaments (General Fishing Waters, Cherokee, N.C.)

General Fishing Enterprise Waters are closed to everyone from Saturday, March 12 to Friday, March 25. Each tournament requires a 2-day fish permit covering both tournament days ($17) and Tournament Registration Fee ($15).

Opening Day Fish Tournament

Saturday, March 26 to Sunday, March 27

Registration deadline is Friday, March 25

$25,000 in cash prizes

Memorial Day Fish Tournament

Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29

Registration deadline is Friday, May 27

$10,000 in cash prizes

Tim Hill Memorial Tournament

Saturday, July 9 to Sunday, July 10

Registration deadline is Friday, July 8

$10,000 in cash prizes

Qualla Country Fish Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 28

Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 26

$20,000 in cash prizes

Tag turn-in times will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. both tournament days at the EBCI Natural Resources Enforcement Office at 517 Sequoyah Trail in Cherokee. Fishing hours are one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset, daily.

Info: Office (828) 359-6110, text (828) 788-3013, https://fishcherokee.com and https://www.facebook.com/fishcherokee