OBITUARY: Toby Joe Smith

Toby Joe Smith, born Sept. 16, 1976 went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Swayney; grandparents, Jean Smith, Leonard Swayney and Ollie Mae Swayney. He is survived by his six children, Brianna, Savannah, Brandon, Madilyn, Sarah and Kadience; four grandchildren; his parents, Jeannie and Johnny Abbot; second mom, Corky Swayney; two sisters, Misty (Jason) Armstrong and Stephanie Hornbuckle; two brothers, Jamie Swayney and Bill Henderson; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Toby loved his children and his grandchildren with all his heart. He also loved to sing, play drums and pick guitar with his brothers and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.