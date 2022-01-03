OBITUARY: Jacob Colby Smith

Jacob Colby Smith, age 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his daughter, Jariyah Lynn Smith of Cherokee; brother, Dustin Thomas Smith; sister, Courtney George; cousins, Gary L. Reed, Austin Reed, Gabby Jones, Gage Jones, and Bella Jones; grandmothers, Kay Jones (Sam) and Mona Smith; grandfather, Junior Jones; special friends, Mary McCoy, Kitty Taylor, Taelon Jumper, Christian Ensley, and Cody Swayney; aunts and uncles, Tammy, Steve Lambert, Angie, Evonda, Dana, DeeDee, Kathleen Smith, Alice Caley, Janice Fause, Stephanie Hornbuckle, Tommy, Buford, Gilbert Smith, Jamie, Bill, Toby Smith, Stephanie Jones, and Corky Swayney.

Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, TJ Smith and Dusty Lyn Jones Smith; brother, Joshua Daniel Smith; aunt, Nancy (Jim) Taylor; and grandfather, Jerry Smith.

Jacob will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 3 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A formal service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted family with final arrangements.