By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Roads Commission of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) met on the morning of Monday, Nov. 23.

Trace Lambert, interim manager of Cherokee Department of Transportation (CDOT), provided a report:

CDOT has received a request for proposal (RFP) for on-call paving.

They are working on Jenkins Creek and Rock Springs Road Bridge.

They met with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), NHM Constructors, and Haynes Technology to address the signals on U.S. Highway 19 by the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. They are waiting on an arm piece for the crosswalks that should be installed this week.

NCDOT is coming to Cherokee today (Nov. 23) to address the blinking red-light issue at the entrance of the Casino.

An RFP was received for Hornbuckle Replacement Bridge. It will go to construction once the contract is approved.

CDOT met with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to give an overview of their procedures, policies, and inventory.

They received an RFP for roadway strapping.

Fox Squirrell Road, Garrett Road, Hollifield Lane, Mulberry Lane, Wolf Mountain Trail, Don Craig Road, Keener Cabin Road, Lee Taylor, Long Branch, and Katie Littlejohn have all been patched.

They are still working with a contractor to fix damaged guardrails throughout the Qualla Boundary.

They re-flushed the culverts and cleaned out the ditch lines on Bradley Branch.

They added a pipe on the lower section of Old Number 4.

They replaced three culverts on Alfred West.

They also replaced three culverts on Bunches Creek.

The motor grader has completed the last round of grading for the year.

They assisted Qualla Housing with grading Ernie Lossiah’s driveway.

They mowed Don Lambert Road, Dave Watty, and Ladybug.

Due to a national salt shortage, CDOT has a total of 1,000 tons of salt for the winter.

The federal highway representative, Darcel Collins, said the main backroads, like Jenkins Creek, Bunches Creek, Washington Creek, are federally funded public access roads, so the signage that states “accessible to enrolled members only” must be removed. Lambert said this does not include side-by-side trails, but the main public access roads. Wayohi (Wolftown) and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) Rep. Mike Parker said he did not agree with Collins’ assessment.

Lehmann Bradley, CDOT civil engineering inspector, is retiring this week after 30 years of service.

NCDOT is coming to Cherokee to assess safety concerns on Big Cove Road, such as lane departures and head-on collisions, and will provide a formal recommendation for potential safety improvements.

Tyler Blankenship, director of infrastructure, said there was a water line and fiber line break on the Acquoni Road Project last week. He said the fiber line was not marked. A paving contractor is set to arrive on site in the first week of December to pave the first section of Acquoni Road.