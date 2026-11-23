Jennifer Greene, age 48, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, surrounded by her family at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

She is survived by her parents, Van and Debbie Green; her children, Katelyn Cable (Cane), Cameron Black, and Kyla Millsaps (Lane); and her siblings, Cayce Webster (Matt) and Heather Webster (Mark). She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jameson and Maisyn Cable, Adeline and Emmitt Black and Everly Millsaps.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Shirley Greene and Ronald and Freida Allison.

While our hearts are saddened by her passing, we find comfort in the promises of God and the hope of eternal life through Jesus Christ. Though her time here on earth has come to an end, we hold close the promise that for those who believe, this is not goodbye forever, but simply a temporary separation until we meet again.

Though those who love Jennifer will deeply miss her presence, they can find comfort in knowing that God is near to the broken hearted and that his promises never fail.

Graveside Services were held Saturday, Nov. 21. Rev. Mike Teem Officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Greene Family.