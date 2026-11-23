By One Feather Editorial Board

The One Feather gives priority to tribal programs of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in the dissemination of information—flyers, listings, and any communications to the community. The Cherokee Code, Chapter 75, charges the Cherokee One Feather with this responsibility. We share tribal program and entity information free of charge and as quickly as possible. We especially prioritize disseminating emergency communications from tribal programs and entities.

In recent years, we have struggled with obtaining information from tribal programs. Even with our best efforts, locating information on the numerous social media platforms maintained by tribal programs and entities is often happenstance. This is particularly troubling in instances of emergency communications where we may be delayed in disseminating critical information.

To our tribal programs and entities: We would like to reiterate that we are a resource for you. In the last 28 days, the One Feather page has had close to 4 million views and an engagement of over 300,000. We have over 123,000 followers on social media. For One Feather pages, that is an average month. We want to disseminate information to our community most quickly and efficiently.

We appreciate tribal programs and entities who have maintained a line of communication with the One Feather. We implore tribal programs and entities to please include us in your community communications. We cannot perform our duties effectively, and, more importantly, ensure that essential public information is disseminated to the widest audience possible, if we are not receiving information from tribal programs and entities, especially in emergency communications.

We understand and support tribal programs in operating and maintaining social media pages but posting to your program’s social media page exclusively is not the most effective avenue for providing the One Feather with information. Not only do we not have the workforce to effectively monitor pages, but we also have no reliable way of knowing who has pages and whether they are official sources from programmatic and entity information.

Every tribal program and entity should have a communication plan, especially anyone with media, community services, or emergency services responsibilities. The government does not have a public information network. It falls to program and entity leadership to ensure that media outlets are properly informed so that as much of the community is notified as quickly as possible. And that can be as easy as creating a group contact list in your Outlook address book that includes One Feather email addresses for press release blasts, then consistently sending your information to that group.

The most efficient way to get community notifications to the One Feather is through press releases to our email addresses. We monitor those daily, including after business hours and during administrative and holiday breaks. We all have Outlook on our phones and most of the staff have the app linked to tribal email on our phones.

Please email the One Feather at cherokeeonefeather1966@gmail.com, or contact One Feather staff:

Editor Robert Jumper, robejump@ebci-nsn.gov, 828-359-6482

Assistant Editor Scott McKie Brings Plenty, scotmckie@ebci-nsn.gov, 828-359-6263

Reporter Brooklyn Brown Bigmeat, broobrow@ebci-nsn.gov or 828-359-6264

Ad Sales Coordinator Dawn Arneach, dawnarne@ebci-nsn.gov or 828-359-6489

Subscription Clerk Tina Laws, tinalaws@ebci-nsn.gov or 828-359-6262

Sgi (Thank you) for your help in disseminating critical information to the Cherokee community.