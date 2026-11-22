By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Six Cherokee women will take the journey of a lifetime as they represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) on the 2027 Remember the Removal Ride. For the first time, the EBCI team will be comprised solely of women including: Jill Lossiah, Elawodi (Yellowhill); Sonya Lossiah, Aniwodihi (Painttown), Tiffani Reed, Aniwodihi; Janna Girty, Elawodi; Ricki Medford, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown); and Madison Hye Long, Wayohi (Wolftown).

The EBCI team will join with riders from the Cherokee Nation – who will be named soon – and the bicycle ride will retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears. Riders will start their journey at New Echota, Ga. on May 31 and will end in Tahlequah, Okla. on June 18.

Jill Lossiah, who works as a regulatory compliance officer with EBCI Public Health and Human Services, commented, “It’s a good learning experience – physically, mentally, emotionally – all around. I didn’t grow up Cherokee. I didn’t grow up here. Now, as an adult, and a mother, we have to work exponentially hard trying to learn your culture, trying to live within the world today, being a mother, trying to be your true self. You’re living all these different lives and I’m at the point in my life where I have a house, I’m good in my career right now, and I have balance right now.”

She added, “I’ve heard it’s moving and it changes people. So, I’m looking forward to healing, growth, and to add to what I’m already doing.”

Jill Lossiah will be doing the ride with her daughter, Janna. “It’s kind of like a full-circle moment of being proud of myself as a mother and seeing my kids grow up to who they are. She’s very strong. She’s very focused of what she wants to do with the Tribe. I’m excited…and looking forward to it because it’s going to be a great adventure.”

Girty, a junior anthropology student at Western Carolina University, also has United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians heritage. “I got to experience them going over to Oklahoma last year and it was a lot – a lot of emotion. I genuinely didn’t know what they experienced, but I know that the experience that they get is so amazing to experience.

I really like learning a lot and this program is one of the programs that you genuinely learn a lot of stuff that you can’t learn anywhere else. So, that was one thing I was really interested in…and, to honor the ancestors that did walk – we are all Cherokee so that’s something I’m very passionate about.”

She went on to say, “At the end of the day, we are Cherokee. We all have obligations to be stewards of the land, share our knowledge, share our values, our morals. This is program that is done with actual Cherokee people talking about Cherokee history. And, that’s the one-on-one interaction I was needing and was hoping for. And, thankfully, I’m a part of it.

No one tells the Trail of Tears history as it should be. You have to do it on your own. But, I feel like having this will give me more perspective. And, there’s so many different histories on that trail that happened, and stories I have no idea about, but I will love to learn and share with the community and the people who don’t know.”

On doing the ride with her mother, she said, “I’m very grateful that my mom does get to experience it with me because I feel like it’s going to be a different dynamic, emotional experience together. Especially with all the stories that I’ve heard that were about mothers and children.”

Sonya Lossiah works as a HRMS and compensation specialist with EBCI Human Resources. “I had been thinking about it probably for about the last five years, just kind of watching…then, I started working out and losing weight and I talked to some of the former riders and it was just like, ‘ok, it’s now or never’…the more I talked to the riders and the more I thought about it, the more I was like, ‘I’m going to be able to learn so much more about the culture and the history’. It was about learning the history – my history.

I’m looking forward to and hoping to gain more of the language, the culture, just learning more about the ancestors. I think one thing that’s kind of got me thinking is that I’m going where they actually walked…just being able to go where they went and say, ‘I’ve been there’ or ‘I’ve done that’.”

Reed retired recently as the Cherokee Boys Club Human Resources manager. “My dad (Barry Reed) has asked. I’m 52, and he’s asked me several times to do it because I’m in good health, I’m still healthy, physically active. And now I’m a Gigi. My granddaughter’s mom, Amy West, did the ride a few years ago…it’s not for myself. It’s for my dad. It’s for my family, for my granddaughter.

Taking more of the history and getting to know for sure what happened. I’ve heard so many tales about how you can feel the sorrow, you can feel the hurt, the pain. And, to find out who in my family had done this – who are they? You don’t really know until you go more in detail and this is going to be the time to do that.”

Medford is a professional development coordinator with EBCI Early Head Start. “I wanted something to challenge me just so that I could show my boys that even though it looks hard, we can do it. If you put your mind to it, it’s something that can be done.

I’m most looking forward to learning more of my language, our history, and mostly being able to ride a bike that far.”

Medford is looking forward to the various cultural aspects of the ride. “I’m very excited to see the Blue Hole. I think that’s my biggest thing that I’m ready to see.

More of what was experienced, who helped us, and just being able to reconnect with my people that chose to leave. And, being able to come back here and share that cultural side with my community, and with my children.”

Long is a Cherokee Language teacher in the CLMAP (Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program). “In the recent years, I’ve learned more about the culture and language and the Trail of Tears and Removal. I feel like this is a great opportunity to broaden my intelligence on our culture. I had wanted to do this because I had seen so many of my friends say, ‘this is a life-changing experience – you should do it’.”

I’m so stoked to get to do this.”

She added, “I want to gain more appreciation for what my ancestors went through. And I want to go through this – we’re not walking and we’re going to have jackets, phones, everything else – but I feel like as we cycle we’re going to gain appreciation for what the ancestors went through.

I’ve never been to any of these sites. I know we’re taking the Northern Route and starting in New Echota. I’ve never even been to New Echota before.”

The fact that this year’s EBCI team is comprised solely of women is a great source of pride to the riders.

Girty noted, “I love it. Cherokee people are a matrilineal society and I’ve been raised by a woman. So, I really enjoy being around women because it’s mostly what I’ve been around my whole life. But, it’s just very great to see and to have that community of women put together in this awesome opportunity. It creates community for women to develop different understandings with each other to bring back to our community. All these women have so many different stories…I’m very excited to be around them and experience it with them.”

Reed commented “I think it’s a great thing, it’s a great honor to be able to be selected. Just knowing that I’m going to have a lot of women on this team that I’m going to be able to have a big relationship with…and we have a mother and daughter on the team. I think that’s going to be awesome to see that.”

Medford said, “It gives me chill bumps to be able to say that I will be a part of the history of the first women’s RTR team. To be able to make that connection with all these amazing women. Even though, technically, we’re all one, I will get to get so close with them and I’m looking forward to pretty much becoming their sister.”

Long said, “I love that. I want to build womanhood – Cherokee womanhood. We’re going to be struggling together and when you struggle, you bond.

A lot of times you hear elders say, ‘women carry the burden’, and we do. I don’t have kids but I’m an auntie to so many. So, I’m excited.”

A send-off event is being planned for this year’s Remember the Removal Ride at Kituwah – the Mother Town of the Cherokee – for May 28. The One Feather will share details on this event once they are finalized.