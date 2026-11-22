Mr. James “Jim” Locust Sr., 83, went to his everlasting home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Jim was born on Oct. 17, 1943 to the late Rev. Arthur W. Locust Sr. and Sally Junaluska Locust.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Byron Jase Locust; brother, Ernest Locust Sr.; nephews, Benjamin Kirk Locust, Wendel Locust, Ernest Locust Jr., Patrick Dwayne George; and brother-in-law, Johnny George.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Littlejohn Locust; three daughters, Christina (Ed), Heather (Chuck), Robyn; one son, James Jr. (Elisha); 11 grandchildren, Eddie (Kasey), Lauren, Daymion, Aliah (Mason), Dayna, Julian (Makala), Dylan, Trinity (Malaki), Ajayla, Arthur, Laila (Adrian); 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Linda, Susia, Loni; three brothers, Frank, Jeremiah, Arthur Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, to name a few activities, all of which he instilled unto all of his children and grandchildren. He was also a talented craftsman such as woodcarving, flute making, blowgun and darts, flintknapping, wood bowl, and custom picture frames.

Jim was a self-taught musician including rhythm guitar, bass guitar, flute and piano. He loved to pick guitar and sing the word of God loud and proud.

Jim loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. When asked to describe our father/grandfather there was no shortage of kind words; teacher, nice, my favorite, anchor, unforgettable, wonderful, great man, comforting, tough spirited, gentleman, sweet, hard-working man, mentor, loving, goofy, greatest, G.O.A.T., caring, loving, paterfamilias, good, one of a kind, kindhearted, brave, smart, Blessed, and gentle soul.

You prepared us in your own loving way that you were ready to go when the good Lord came to get you. Dad, you loved us all your life and we will love you and miss you for the rest of ours. Your work here is done. In your grandson Bryon’s favorite words “We’ll see you in a little while.”

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Greg Morgan will officiate with military graveside rites being conducted by the US National Guard and the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post.

Jim will be taken to the church on Monday at 5 p.m. by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.