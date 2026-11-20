Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

U.S. Senate passes BAAJA

On the evening of Nov. 19, the U.S. Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA). Tribal leaders opposed the legislation, warning that it would weaken Tribal consultation requirements for construction at sacred sites.

Read more: Despite Strong Tribal Opposition, U.S. Senate Approves BAAJA in Late-Night Vote – Native News Online

MMIR Utah launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Database

MMIR Utah, a Native-led nonprofit organization, recently launched a new database dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives and supported by family-led data entry.

Read more: Utah Has a New Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Database – Native News Online

Daily Tar Heel prints Native American Heritage Month edition

The Daily Tar Heel, the student-led newspaper of UNC Chapel Hill, printed and published a Native American Heritage Month edition featuring stories on Cherokee language revitalization efforts, EBCI member and first student of color at UNC Henry Owl, and more.

Read more: The Daily Tar Heel’s Native American Heritage Month Special Edition for Wednesday, November 11, 2026