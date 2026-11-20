By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The monthly meeting for the Planning Board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was held on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 16. EBCI Commerce did not provide program updates at the meeting.

Rebecca Bowe, manager of EBCI Project Management, shared several updates:

Cultural Grounds – Restrooms foundations have been poured; grading is ongoing for the amphitheater seating area and stair construction is coming soon.

Fair Grounds (Old High School Site) – Once TRC completes the archeological study at the Bingo Site, they will move to the Old High School Site for utility improvements and clearing buildings to send out bids for construction after the first of the year.

Old Elementary School site – A contract is in place to start designing restrooms, additional parking, and a food truck parking area.

Snowbird Cultural & Language Facility – The feasibility study is finished. They are entering design development stages and will bid out in the summer.

John Crowe Complex – Tribal construction is still grading the mountain.

Meat Processing Facility – Modulars are scheduled to be delivered on site Dec. 9.

Archives Collection Facility – They are still in pre-construction phase; the design is 60 percent complete.

Veterans Facility – They have completed the conceptual design phase.

Veterans Cemetery – A groundbreaking was held Nov. 10.

Junaluska Museum – They are rebidding after receiving only one bid that was over budget.

Oconaluftee Indian Village Bathrooms – A groundbreaking was held Nov. 5.

Bowe also shared a list of new projects for fiscal year 2027:

Birdtown Gym Outdoor Improvements

Whitewater Drive Sidewalk

Drama Road Sidewalk

New Brad Building

Woodyard

Cherokee Fitness Center Backporch Expansion

Cherokee Fitness Center Pool Infill

PHHS Preparedness Building

Fire Station Number 2

IDD Family Enrichment Facility

Old Tsali Care Repairs and Renovation

New Kituwah Academy Auxiliary Building

Transfer Station

New Domestic Violence Shelter

Trout Hatchery Repair Project

Jacob George, housing production monitor for Qualla Housing, shared updates:

Whitetree Court – The guaranteed maximum price is confirmed. Next steps are water and sewer then concrete pads.

Hyatt Cemetery – They are 85 percent complete on clearing and grubbing. A groundbreaking will be scheduled soon.

Coopers Creek – The environmental assessment 30-day comment period ends Dec. 5.

Whittier School – They are developing a budget to do an additional 16 units.

Emma Taylor Road – The environmental assessment will be delivered before Thanksgiving.

Big Cove Loop – The land swap has been approved, and they are in the final stages with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

Pioneer – Two additional units are being delivered.

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley said his office is working on scheduling a Town Hall soon to discuss the Old High School Site.