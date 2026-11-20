National Park Service release

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has reopened Bullhead Trail following a two-year rehabilitation project supported by Friends of the Smokies. The project improved drainage, restored trail conditions and enhanced visitor safety along the popular route to Mount Le Conte. Park staff, Friends of the Smokies and project supporters celebrated the trail’s reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the trailhead on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“The rehabilitation of Bullhead Trail demonstrates the power of partnership and shared stewardship,” said Charles Sellars, superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “Our outstanding trail crew, Friends of the Smokies and dedicated volunteers helped restore this beloved trail. Because of their commitment, expertise and generosity, visitors from around the world will continue to enjoy this special place for years to come.”

Located in the Cherokee Orchard area of the park, Bullhead Trail is one of several routes to Mount Le Conte. Work began in May 2025. Crews completed the following improvements:

Regraded four miles of trail surface;

Repaired existing dry-stone retaining walls;

Added new stone steps;

Built turnpikes and erosion-control structures;

Removed tripping hazards, including exposed roots and rocks;

Widened sections of trail where the hillside was eroding; and

Pruned overgrown vegetation.

The park also rehabilitated Cliff Tops Trail and upper sections of several trails near the summit of Mount Le Conte to address erosion, restore trail conditions and protect the park’s natural resources. Crews built new drainage features and bridges in this area to reduce flooding during heavy rain and erosion caused by heavy use and weather.

Friends of the Smokies contributed $1.16 million to the project through its Trails Forever endowment, which funds a permanent, highly skilled trail crew dedicated to rehabilitating heavily used trails throughout the park. Youth crews from American Conservation Experience and Southeast Conservation Corps, also supported by Trails Forever, assisted with the project. Volunteers also helped with trail work every Wednesday.

“Every trail in the Smokies leads to something special, and Bullhead Trail is no exception,” said Dana Soehn, president and chief executive officer of Friends of the Smokies. “Through the generosity of our Trails Forever donors and the extraordinary craftsmanship of the trail crew, this beautiful trail is now safer, more sustainable and ready to welcome hikers for generations to come. That’s an investment in the Smokies we can all be proud of.”

Friends of the Smokies has contributed millions of dollars to trail rehabilitation projects, including those on Abrams Falls, Trillium Gap, Rainbow Falls, Alum Cave, Chimney Tops, Forney Ridge and Ramsey Cascades trails.