By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The monthly meeting of the Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board was held on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19. The meeting was called to order by Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Brooklyn Bigmeat at 10:03 a.m.

Members present included Bigmeat, Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairperson) Dawn Arneach, Editor Robert Jumper, Assistant Editor Scott McKie Brings Plenty, Subscription Clerk Tina George Laws, and Executive Appointee Sheyahshe Littledave. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) has yet to appoint their seat on the Board.

The first item on the agenda was a proposed change to Cherokee Code Section 117-38 regarding substitute ordinances, submitted by Brings Plenty. The change reads, “(g) Once the proposed ordinance has met the required 25-day waiting period, Tribal Council may make minor floor amendments only to include grammatical and/or clerical errors. Further amendments and/or additions or subtractions constitute a new ordinance, and the introduction process must begin anew. Substitute ordinances also constitute an entirely new ordinance and must meet the 25-day waiting period before being acted upon.”

Brings Plenty pulled the proposed change, stating that his intent was not to eliminate floor amendments, but to require that substitute ordinances be read on the floor. Brings Plenty said he would draft new language to be reviewed at the next Editorial Board meeting.

The next agenda item was a concerned raised by Brings Plenty that with recent construction on Acquoni Road, people have been unable to access the Ginger Lynn Welch Building, and in turn the One Feather office. Bigmeat said she would send an email to Sky Sampson, secretary of community, education, and recreation, to request notifications for when access to the building is blocked so that the One Feather can alert the community.

Brings Plenty submitted policy changes for the Event Flyers and Listings policy. Changes are bolded and italicized:

Event Flyers and Listings The One Feather will accept event announcements and flyers from anyone. They do not have to come from an established group, entity, program, etc. Only flyers and listings that are for events/programs on the lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians or that feature EBCI members will be shared for free. If a person/program wishes a flyer for an event/program off of the lands of the EBCI to be shared on the Cherokee One Feather Facebook page and/or in the print issue, the flyer will be subject to the current advertising rate. Flyers will be posted, upon editorial review and approval, to The Cherokee One Feather Facebook page in a group listing once a week – every Sunday morning. as they are received. Each flyer will only be posted once for free. Subsequent posts will be per the current advertising rate for the Cherokee One Feather Facebook page. There is no charge for a simple event listing (main information only), which will appear in both the print newspaper and online at theonefeather.com. The events calendar online and in print is only for listings for events/programs on the lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians or that feature EBCI members. Each announcement and/or flyer must contain contact information, date, and location (venue, town, and state).

The Board discussed the proposed changes at length. Brings Plenty said he submitted the changes because as it stands, he has had to turn away flyers from community members because they did not submit by the Sunday flyer listing deadline. Brings Plenty said this limits the One Feather in helping the community share information. Bigmeat concurred with Brings Plenty.

Arneach said that the Sunday flyer listings have been helpful in providing a consolidated place where community members can find flyers.

Jumper suggested that rather than separating flyer listings by EBCI and non-EBCI as proposed in the changes, they should be sorted by profit and not for profit.

Bigmeat suggested that they keep the Sunday flyer listings for non-EBCI submissions and provide a one-time free timeline post to EBCI submissions.

Brings Plenty said he would re-draft the changes to be reviewed at the next Editorial Board meeting.

Brings Plenty raised concerns over having to discover important tribal program information on social media pages rather than receiving communications from tribal programs. The Board decided to draft an Editorial to address the issue and request help from tribal programs in receiving communications.

In open discussion, Jumper announced that his retirement date is set for July 22, 2027.

Brings Plenty gave a shoutout to Littledave and Arneach for being designers in the 2026 Kananesgi Fashion Show, and one of Littledave’s designs being a featured photo in the printed edition of the One Feather.

The meeting adjourned at 11:15 p.m. with a motion by Brings Plenty seconded by Jumper. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.