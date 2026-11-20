By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

Symbols may be a good thing or a bad thing. For example, there are 47 federally recognized national days of remembrance, 11 federal holidays, and tens of annual Presidential Proclamations and specific commemorations (Congress.gov). We are in the middle of Native American Heritage Month, as recognized by the federal government and observed by many indigenous peoples of this land.

And groups of this continent’s population have as many or more special recognition days as there are vanity license plates in the state of North Carolina. In November alone, there is National Diabetes Month, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month, National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, Pancreatic and Stomach Cancers Month, National Epilepsy Awareness Month, Prematurity Awareness Month, Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Bladder Health, Diabetic Eye Disease, and Healthy Skin Month, Men’s Health Month (affectionately known as “Movember”), National Family Caregivers Month, and Military Family Month. (National Health Council) All of these, in addition to Native American Heritage Month. And all in November.

Each of these, in some form or fashion, will have write-ups, news coverage, gatherings, and testimonials. Some will celebrate. Some will protest. Some will care. Some will not.

When we observe a time of recognition with, say, a day off from work, I would be curious to know how many of us spend time in actual recognition of what we get the time off for. After all, someone or groups of someones decided that this idea, event, or person was significant enough that time should be set aside to reflect on whatever it was, who it was, or why it was.

When Presidents’ Day rolls around, a day pretty much created around honoring the top federal executives, I don’t hear a lot of people saying, “Boy, I have been thinking about George Washington all day, and I have been meditating on what he did for the country.” No, not something you would necessarily hear in a Native town, but you probably wouldn’t hear it much even in the state of Washington’s birth, Virginia. I guess that the number one question on Presidents’ Day is “What are you going to do with your day off?” I can imagine a husband getting home from a day of hunting and the wife saying, “Honey, did you know it’s Presidents’ Day?” and her getting the response, “Oh yeah, so what’s for supper?”

On the Qualla Boundary, when a sitting or former elected official passes, it is tradition that a day off from work is granted in recognition and remembrance of that individual. I wonder how many of us spend the day, other than family and friends, in true remembrance of that community member who served the tribe? Like Veterans Day, we might be bothered to attend a visitation or short service. What if, on Veterans Day, for example, we were told, as we are for sports administrative leave, that we must spend the entire time of our break in some sort of remembrance of those who served our country all day ? Something like going to a rest home and spending the entire day with a veteran without a family, not just spending an hour or two (or much less) at an observance, then going home, mowing the lawn, and then being a couch potato for the rest of the day? How does it honor a tribal public servant or veterans to give them little thought but have a nicely groomed front yard?

And the way we justify our short attention span when it comes to observances is to justify it with reverse psychology and apply a little entitlement. The government, be it federal or tribal, said that I get this time off to do what I please. It is mine. Thanks George. Thanks vet. Thanks unknown tribal official. Now that you have earned that day for me and handed it over, it is mine to do with what I please. Pass me another one of those hot dogs from the grill.

Before you get all hurt about this, I know that some of us don’t think that way. If fact, we likely don’t think about it at all. It is just like any other extra day off. Well, except annual leave. We have to pay for those.

And now we come to the day that many call Thanksgiving.

“The ‘First Thanksgiving’ is often portrayed as a friendly harvest celebration where Pilgrims and generic, nameless Indians came together to eat and give thanks. This story is a myth that was sparked in the mid-1800s when English accounts of the 1621 harvest event resurfaced and fueled the American imagination. Romanticized paintings and stereotypical images of ‘Pilgrims’ and ‘Indians’ celebrating the ‘First Thanksgiving’ became part of the national nostalgia and Manifest Destiny sentiment as the United States pushed west. Sarah Josepha Hale, an influential editor of a magazine called Godey’s Lady’s Book, led a campaign for a national Thanksgiving holiday, and the ‘First Thanksgiving’ myth played into her agenda. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving in November to celebrate gratitude and unity amidst the turmoil of the Civil War. In the decades that followed, the ‘First Thanksgiving’ myth and the national holiday evolved into a foundational, national story reinforced by memorials, holiday marketing, literature, and school curricula.

“The ‘First Thanksgiving’ as a national story is incomplete and inaccurate. The whole history is more complex and includes the Wampanoag voice and perspective that have been largely absent from this narrative. The Wampanoag and neighboring Native nations were interacting with European explorers, traders, and enslavers for nearly one hundred years before English settlers arrived at the Wampanoag village of Patuxet in 1620. After careful observation, negotiations, and exchanges, the Wampanoag decided to assist the English settlers. However, their interactions had much more to do with political alliances and diplomacy than a budding friendship. Cooperation and peace were short-lived.” (National Museum of the American Indian, Rethinking Thanksgiving Celebrations: Native Perspective on Thanksgiving, July 5, 2024)

If we, an indigenous people, allow ourselves to sit and stew about what the recognition of Thanksgiving Day really means, all the bitterness, hurt, and anger about the viciousness of colonization blinds us to what it can mean to us and takes away our thankfulness. Thankfulness. Not the symbol of Thanksgiving. But the meaning of thankfulness. Indigenous peoples, by and large, acknowledge the Creator and the gift that is creation and our relationship to both. Time after time, from historical documents and from storytelling, we hear that even in the hunting, fishing, and the harvest, indigenous peoples give thanks. Maybe to the trout or the deer for the meat of its body for sustenance. Maybe to the sweet corn or beans for giving up their energy to lift our own. Maybe to the Lord of the harvest, the Creator, for the provision of all.

You see, as the United States celebrates Thanksgiving, it will likely be mostly about a gathering of friends and family for fellowship and a meal. Thoughts of the atrocities of ugly history will not be in their minds. And, if we are honest with ourselves, even though we know the harsh history dealt to Natives in this country, we will likely be putting that away to do the exact same thing, sharing time with the ones we love and enjoying the gifts of our Creator. When all is said and done, and we allow ourselves a quiet moment to think about it, we all know we have much to be thankful for. So, I encourage you to go beyond symbolism, or have a day to do whatever pleases you, and just remember to be thankful. As the old saying goes, “Count your blessings. Name them one by one.” And I hope it takes you all day.