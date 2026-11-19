By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill (H.R. 226) that would place 76 acres of land, containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee, in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was passed unanimously by the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

H.R. 226 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act) was introduced into the 119th Congress on Jan. 7, 2025 by Congressman Charles J. “Chuck” Fleishmann (R-Tenn.). It passed the House in a voice vote on Feb. 5, 2025 marking the fifth Congress in a row that the legislation has passed in the House.

According to language in the bill, the 76 acres includes approximately 46 acres at the site of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, around 18.2 acres which includes the Chota Memorial and the Tanasi Memorial, and another 11.2 acres known as “support parcel”. Also included in the bill are permanent easements for the Chota Peninsula, which includes 8.5 acres, and the Chota-Tanasi Trail which has 11.4 acres.

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said of H.R. 226, “The legislation would allow the tribe to preserve and interpret history in the area while maintaining TVA’s authority to carry out river control and development. The Tribe has pursued this legislation for 12 years, spanning six Congresses, and I hope that we can finally get it across the finish line this year.”

There was no testimony given on the bill during Wednesday’s hearing, but EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks spoke on the bill during a hearing in that Committee on Sept. 23, 2026.

During that hearing, he noted, “The lands we ask Congress to return are a small part of our ancestral homelands. They include Chota, once the political and cultural heart of the Cherokee people; Tanasi, which gave the State of Tennessee its name; and the birthplace of Sequoyah, who single-handedly created the Cherokee syllabary, our written language. These places are part of who we are and that connection endured through the forced removal of thousands of Cherokee people from our homelands in the 1830s where one-third of our people perished.”

He went on to state that day, “We do not measure the importance of these places in acres. We measure it in generations. Generations fought to protect these places, and generations of our people have worked to get them back. When our children visit Chota, Tanasi, or the birthplace of Sequoyah, I personally do not want them to see places only as somewhere Cherokees used to be. I want them to understand that they are standing on Cherokee land, and there is a difference.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks concluded his testimony that day by stating, “This Congress cannot change what happened to our people. It cannot undo the damage, and it cannot put back what was flooded by Tellico Dam. But, this Congress can do something meaningful today. It can return these lands to our tribe. And, when these lands are returned, we will fulfill the responsibility that comes with this land.”

Previous bills on this issue include:

118 th Congress – H.R. 548 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 26, 2023. It passed the House in a voice vote on Feb. 6, 2023. The bill died in the Senate.

Congress – H.R. 548 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 26, 2023. It passed the House in a voice vote on Feb. 6, 2023. The bill died in the Senate. 117 th Congress – H.R. 2088 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on March 19, 2021. It passed the House by a vote of 407-16 on Nov. 2, 2021. The bill died in the Senate.

Congress – H.R. 2088 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on March 19, 2021. It passed the House by a vote of 407-16 on Nov. 2, 2021. The bill died in the Senate. 116 th Congress – H.R. 453 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 10, 2019. It passed the House in a voice vote on Dec. 16, 2019. The bill died in the Senate.

Congress – H.R. 453 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 10, 2019. It passed the House in a voice vote on Dec. 16, 2019. The bill died in the Senate. 115 th Congress – H.R. 146 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 3, 2017. It passed the House by a vote of 383-2 on April 16, 2018. The bill died in the Senate.

Congress – H.R. 146 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Jan. 3, 2017. It passed the House by a vote of 383-2 on April 16, 2018. The bill died in the Senate. 114th Congress – H.R. 3599 (Eastern Band Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This bill was introduced by Rep. Fleischmann on Sept. 24, 2015. A meeting was held in the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs on Feb. 24, 2016, but a vote never occurred in the House.

According to H.R. 226, “No Class II or Class III gaming, as defined in the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, shall be conducted on lands subject to this Act.”