With heavy hearts and so much love, we share the unexpected passing of Silena Maria Giles-Jumper, 57, who left us in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Silena was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend whose love, laughter, and adventurous spirit made life a little brighter for everyone around her. She had a way of making people feel welcome and accepted just as they were, and she never lost her curiosity or excitement for life. To know Silena was to know someone truly special, and her absence will be felt deeply by all who loved her.

Silena was an incredibly accepting, intelligent, and open-minded person who loved people for who they were. She had a fun-loving spirit, a wonderful sense of humor, and a curiosity about the world that never faded.

A tomboy at heart, Silena loved Hot Wheels, trucks, and anything that gave her an excuse to have a little fun. She was never too grown up to get down on the floor and play with Legos or cars. She carried that playful spirit throughout her life, especially as a mother and grandmother. Her children and grandson were her greatest joys, and she loved them with everything she had.

Silena had a deep appreciation for history and a genuine love for learning. She embraced Cherokee culture and took it upon herself to learn its history and traditions so she could pass that knowledge down to her children, ensuring they grew up knowing their culture and taking pride in who they were. She had her children dancing at powwows from the moment they could walk, making sure they had their regalia on and were always part of Grand Entry. She encouraged them to take their dancing as far as it could take them, even traveling the world to share their culture. That love continued into the next generation, and nothing made her prouder than watching her grandson, Samson, become her little fancy dancer. Silena was also a talented singer-songwriter who traveled with her mother throughout the United States, performing songs about Cherokee history, resistance, and Removal. Through their music, they shared stories of Cherokee history with audiences across the country, combining Silena’s love of music with her passion for sharing true histories.

Silena attended Reinhardt University and Kennesaw State University, where she graduated with a degree in Human Services. She went on to work as a social worker and juvenile probation officer, dedicating much of her career to advocating for children who needed someone to speak up for them. She believed in giving people a chance, listening without judgment, and helping others find their way. She truly loved her work.

Outside of her career, Silena loved spending time outdoors, exploring, and appreciating the world around her. She believed in following the stars and always encouraged a sense of wonder and adventure.

More than anything, Silena loved being a mother. She raised her children to be curious, compassionate, and accepting of others. She taught them to appreciate history, stand up for what they believed in, and never be afraid to be themselves. She was just as devoted to being a grandmother, and the time she spent with her grandson, Samson, brought her so much happiness.

Silena is survived by her husband, Robin Jumper; her children, Angelina Jumper and Jonathan Jumper; her grandson, Samson Storm Jumper; second daughter, Aiguage Autumn Jumper; her mother, Rose Wolfe; her father and stepmother, Larry and Mary Giles; her brother, Lance Giles; her mother-in-law, Gertrude Jumper; and many family members and friends who loved her dearly.

Silena was truly one of a kind. She had a way of making people feel accepted, loved, and understood. She lived with an open heart, loved her family fiercely, and never lost the part of herself that found joy in the simplest things.

She was the best mother and grandmother her family could have asked for, and she will be missed more than words can express.

May she forever follow the stars.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Church of the Lamb, 5052 Snowbird Rd, Robbinsville, NC 28771, with Rev. Henry Ethridge, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Jumper Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at the church.

Long House Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.