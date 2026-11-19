Jacob Allen Bigmeat, 77, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., after a short illness.

Jacob was born on Oct. 21, 1949, to the late John Bigmeat and Susan Teesateskie. He attended Sequoyah High School in Oklahoma and worked in construction for many years. He was a fluent Cherokee speaker and lived in Greensboro, N.C. for 40 years with his lifelong partner, Miss Anne.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Jenne Bigmeat; his brother, Ramond Bigmeat; his sisters, Margie Bigmeat and Marianne Bigmeat; his lifelong partner, “Miss Anne”; and his nephew, Justin Ammons.

Jacob is survived by his brother, Moses Bigmeat; nieces, Priscila Ervin of Springfield, Ohio; Melissa Stephenson (Ken) of Wilson, N.C.; Christine Edwards and Pamela Smith (Chris) of Midland, N.C.; and nephews, Stan Ervin, Tsali Ammons, and Earl Ammons of Cherokee.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at Blythe-Burgess Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Greg Morgan officiating.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.