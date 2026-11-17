U.S. Department of Justice release

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Marvin Ray Wilson, 49, of Cherokee, N.C., an enrolled member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 16 to sexually abusing a child and producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in Indian country, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

“For years, Wilson sexually abused a child and produced images and videos documenting his heinous crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Ferguson. “That is not only a federal crime, it’s disgusting behavior, and we will seek a substantial prison sentence from the court.”

According to plea documents, between 2016 and 2020, Wilson repeatedly sexually abused a child who was under the age of 16. The sexual abuse took place within the Qualla Boundary in Indian country, in Jackson County. As Wilson admitted in court today, between 2019 and 2022, Wilson produced CSAM depicting the sexual abuse of the minor victim and produced images and videos of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Wilson is in federal custody. At sentencing, he faces a total sentence of up to 45 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

U.S. Attorney Ferguson thanked the FBI and the Cherokee Indian Police Department for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Scott of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is prosecuting the case.