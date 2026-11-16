Compiled By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

IJA condemns Albuquerque Journal for political cartoon depicting Governor-elect Deb Haaland

The Albuquerque Journal recently published a political cartoon depicting New Mexico Governor-elect Deb Haaland. The Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) said the cartoon depicts racist stereotypes.

Read more: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/indigenous-journalists-association-condemns-albuquerque-journal-cartoon-depicting-deb-haaland/

American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Student Contest underway

The American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills are accepting submissions for the annual Tribal College Blanket Design Contest starting Nov. 15. There are scholarships and cash prizes up for grabs for Native students competing in the contest.

Read more: https://nativenewsonline.net/education/american-indian-college-fund-and-pendleton-woolen-mills-student-blanket-design-contest-opens-november-15/

Seneca Nation elects first woman president

The Seneca Nation swore in Tina Abrams Nov. 10 as their president, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Read more:

https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/sixty-years-after-granting-women-the-right-to-vote-seneca-nation-swears-in-first-woman-president/