Ernest L. Lambert, age 79, of the Wolftown Community in Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord at Cherokee Indian Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, surrounded by loving family.

He was the son of the late Guy Lambert and Margaret Reed Lambert, born on Dec. 28, 1946. A U.S. Army veteran, he was deployed in 1966. At home, he worked as a rock mason. His work appears in houses as chimneys and staircases, in driveway walls, and as business signs in the Cherokee, Waynesville, and Asheville areas. He was a member of the Qualla Arts and Crafts for many years as a wood carver. For many years, he interacted with tourists visiting Cherokee as a “Chief”; he wore colorful feathers and had pictures taken with them.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Wolfe Lambert; son, Ernest Delbert Lambert; sister, Sara Jane Lambert; nephews, Gary D. Lambert Jr. and Michael D. Lambert; and great-nephew, Mikah Jahim “Spud” Lambert.

He is survived by his daughters, Roberta L. Sneed (Dune) and Birda Francine; his sons, Melvin Edward (Mary Bugg) and Will Thomas (Amanda); grandchildren, Kyle Sneed (Stephanie), Kyra Sneed, Shelby Solis, Elijah “Eli” Hamilton, Justice “Fatback” Hamilton, Dana “Crybaby” Hamilton, Lily “Minnie Mouse” Hamilton, Aiyana Lambert, Ayden Lambert, Isaac Williams, Zaina Williams, Wasose Wiliams Great Grandchildren: Kylen Sneed, Ayelani Lambert, Nech Williams; sister, Marie L. Junaluska; brother, Gary D. Lambert Sr.; nieces, Sonya Wachacha (David), Nina Junaluska (Brandon), Margarita Wolfe (John), Nokie Lambert, Katie Lambert; nephews, Josh Lambert (Ivy), Jake Lambert, Jo Lambert, Johnny Lambert; great-nieces, Sarina Wolfe, Cierra Wolfe, Amani Wachacha (Tsula), Milla Lambert, Samara Lambert, Chloe Lambert, Makaula Lambert; great-nephews, Cory Junaluska (Autumn), Kyzik Wachacha, Jace Wachacha, Nikolaj Wachacha, Ashton Lambert, Anakin Lambert; great great niece, Hazel Lambert; great-great-nephews, Genesis Junaluska, Notti Junaluska; and special friends, Tibb Armboy and Marcy Lameman.

Funeral services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will follow at Jimmy Reed Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C., with American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143 rendering Military Honors. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Macedonia Baptist Church, where the body will remain to await the service hour.

Pallbearers include Cory Junaluska, Kyzik Wachacha, Jace Wachacha, Kyle Sneed, George Hernandez, Justin Hamilton, Jake Lambert, and Jo Lambert.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.