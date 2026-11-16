By Mike Causey

N.C. Insurance Commissioner

Thanksgiving Day is a little more than a week away. It’s one of my favorite holidays.

From the 1621 harvest feast in Plymouth to Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 decision to declare it a national holiday, Thanksgiving Day has evolved to represent a time to come together to share gratitude and a meal.

It’s fun to celebrate this history as we gather with our family and friends to give thanks and celebrate our bounty. Kitchens in our homes will be operating on overdrive as we prepare our family feasts. It’s vital that we take precautions to keep our kitchens and our homes safe as our families and friends come together.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires in the United States.

The NFPA reports:

An average 1,139 home cooking fires were reported on Thanksgiving Day annually between 2020 and 2024.

Thanksgiving Day experiences more than three times the daily average of home cooking fires.

About 80% of structure fires on Thanksgiving Day are caused by cooking.

Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and cooking-fire deaths.

I’m not relaying this information to put a damper on your holiday. My purpose is quite the opposite. I’m hoping you’ll take commonsense precautions and have a joyous holiday.

One of the best ways to prevent cooking fires is to avoid unattended cooking while meals are being prepared. Here are a few other tips offered by the NFPA to help make sure your holiday is a safe one:

Stay home when you’re cooking the turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children at least three feet away from a hot stove.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. Steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip on kids, their toys or bags.

Keep knives out of reach of children.

Make sure cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter or table within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children.

Don’t leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

If we can remember to practice these basic safety tips, we can help make sure our Thanksgiving Day holiday will be filled with warm memories with family and friends.

I hope you have a happy Thanksgiving Day.