By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The 2026 Kananesgi Fashion and Art Show was held Nov. 14 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Event Center. A comprehensive list of Art Show winners is located at the bottom of the article. Over 80 Indigenous models participated in this year’s Fashion Show. Below is an overview of the designers and their designs.

Aniyona

Aniyona features Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) language learners and designers Madison “Utana Gitli” Long, Michelle “Daksi” Long, Elvia “Nugatli” Walkingstick, and Aaliyah “Aliyo” Swimmer. Their models included Long and Long’s nieces Joscelyn and Cambry Stamper, Language Learner Kyler Hill, and Swimmer. The designs combined modern styles with traditional Cherokee beadwork, featherwork, a finger woven belt, clay masks, and Cherokee language.

Deb West

Deb West, an EBCI member, displayed a lilac collection incorporating a pattern of Cherokee women and corn, a significant source of sustenance and hallmark in Cherokee legend.

Dee Huff

Dee Huff, an EBCI member, shared a uniquely juxtaposing collection centering quilts overlaying the models that revealed edgy outfits underneath.

Melissa Smith, with copper made by Jack “Uwetsi” Cooper

Melissa Smith, an EBCI member, exhibited a business formal collection of sleek black looks incorporating copper accessories made by EBCI member Jack “Uwetsi” Cooper.

Dawn Arneach

Dawn Arneach, an EBCI member, shared a street wear collection including hoodies, sweats, and a statement cape, donning original artwork by Arneach.

Sheyahshe Littledave

Sheyahshe Littledave, an EBCI member, brought the audience into her “Sugar Town Pop” collection with an exciting pop of neon colors paired with black pieces.

Keredith Owens, Wadulisi Designs

Keredith Owens, an EBCI member, displayed a collection of shimmery golden pieces with black and white syllabary patterns. Owens’ daughter, Cree Yellowbird, modeled a blue jean jumper with the names of each Qualla Boundary community in Cherokee language.

Sharon Bradley, with jewelry by Elle & Jody Bradley

Sharon Bradley, an EBCI member, made a collection of pairs, with model pairs sporting complementary pieces. Bradley incorporated featherwork and furs.

Lucian Davis, Rez Curves: 2000s Edition

Lucian Davis, an EBCI member, shared a fun collection of curvy looks inspired by early 2000s pop fashion, and that y2k pink.

Paula Wotjkowski & Auron Taylor, Unapologetically Rez

Paula Wotjkowski & Auron Taylor, EBCI members, displayed an array of fun, patterned pieces inspired by Cherokee legends: Stonecoat Man, Spearfinger, Uktena, Raven Mocker, and more.

Freida Saylor, Mumblehead Designs

Freida Saylor, an EBCI member, exhibited flowy river rock and gem toned satin pieces with cooper adornments.

Alexandria Lane, Songbird Designs

Alexandria Lane, an EBCI member, made an elevated men’s collection with flowing silk and satin fabrics, beaded embellishments, and light tones of white, blue and sage.

Sabrina Lombardo, Native Nations Designs

Sabrina Lombardo, a Rarámuri, Latinx and Italian designer featured at New York Fashion Week, Native Fashion Week Santa Fe, and Indigenous New York Fashion Week, shared her wearable art designs with ethereal marine inspirations.

Leslie Deer, La Deer Apparel

Leslie Deer, a Mvskoke and Italian designer with worked featured at the White House, Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Deer displayed a bright collection of dresses with Southeastern Mississippian Era motifs, with styles reminiscent of a holiday abroad.

Art Show Winners

ADULT

Best In Show: 1 – Louise Goings – Basketry, 2 – Katrina Neff – Futuristic/Innovative, 3 – Sean Ross – Drawing

Best Use of Theme: Precise Baith – Painting

EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Katrina Neff – Innovative

Bold Expression: Tishara Sneed – Mask

Committee’s Choice: Estella Litzinger – Open Contemporary

Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Threads of Healing: Keith Martinez Jr. – Open Contemporary

Traditional: 1 – Rhiannon Skye Tafoya, 2 – William “Bill” Smith, 3 – Levi West

Pottery: 1 – Kevin Jackson, 2 – Tara McCoy, 3 – Levi West

Basketry: 1 – Lydia Louise Goings, 2 – Maidena Wildcatt, 3 – Lauren Goings

Carvings: 1 – Frank Dunn, 2 – Butch Goings, 3 – Corbin Wildcatt

Masks: 1 – Austin Ryver Gunter, 2 – John Henry Gloyne, 3 – Donald Long

Woven Mats: 1 – Waylon Long, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Faith Long-Presley

Bags: 1 – Anthony Taylor, 2 – Amber Hope Huskey, 3 – Maidena Wildcatt

Beadwork: 1 – Louwana Jo Montelongo, 2 – Autumn Smith, 3 – Sharon Brown

Fibers/Textiles: 1 – Rhiannon Skye Tafoya, 2 – Richard Saunooke, 3 – Chicoah Ledford

Wearables: 1 – Jackson Cooper, 2 – Jenea Taylor, 3 – Rhiannon Skye Tafoya

Functional Art: 1 – Levi West, 2 – Richard Saunooke

Jewelry: 1 – Tara McCoy, 2 – Alica Murphy Wildcatt, 3 – Sharon McCoy

Spoken Word: 1 – Malia Crowe-Skulski, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Karla Phyll Reed

Open Contemporary: 1 – Alica Murphy Wildcatt, 2 – Victoria Nichole Efird, 3 – Rhiannon Skye Tafoya

Paintings: 1 – John Henry Gloyne, 2 – Sean Ross, 3 – Precise Baith

Drawings: 1 – Sean Ross, 2 – Jakeli Swimmer, 3 – Daniel Reed

Graphic/Digital Art: 1 – Jakeli Swimmer, 2 – Amber Hope Huskey, 3 – Kevin Tafoya

Photography: 1 – Jacob Long, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Kristy Herron

Sustainable Art: 1 – Victoria Nichole Efird, 2 – Alica Murphy Wildcatt, 3 – Faith Long-Presley

Innovative Art: 1 – Katrina Neff, 2 – Alica Murphy Wildcatt, 3 – Sky Sampson

Collaboration: 1 – Toby McCoy and Tara McCoy, 2 – Amber Hope Huskey and Faith Long-Presley

Unheard Voices: 1 – Victoria Nichole Efird, 2 – Blythe Winchester, 3 – Charlene McCoy

Clothing: 1 – Naomi McKinney-Hill, 2 – Mary Thompson, 3 – Faith Long-Presley

Open Traditional: 1 – Jenea Taylor

Original Music: 1 – Blythe Winchester, 2 – Dayini Lossie

YOUTH

Best Emerging Traditional Artist: Jessa Efird – “Roots of Resilience”

EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Ava Efird – “Through Every Season”

Best Use of Theme: Waleli Keegan Crow – “Poaching Turtle Island’s Creation”

Committee’s Choice: Ayosta Lossie – Basketry

Best In Show: 1 – Jessa Efird – Masks, 2 – Danica Kree Hill – Masks, 3 – Bayley Wright – Drawing